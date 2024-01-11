5 mistakes the Denver Broncos should avoid in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to ace this offseason.
4. The Denver Broncos have to avoid not making substantial additions along the defensive front
This one coincides a bit with the last slide. The Denver Broncos defense line and pass rush are simply not good, at all. Outside of Zach Allen, the Broncos have an argument to replace the two other DL starters and both EDGE starters. In reality, we likely won't see that much of an overhaul, but it's needed.
The run defense was among the worst in football this year, and the pass rush was not much of a threat. Vance Joseph surely takes some blame here, but the personnel along the defensive front just do not cut it. Ideally, the Broncos create enough cap space to make a splash at EDGE this offseason, and my top pick there is Danielle Hunter.
Cutting DT DJ Jones is also a must, as doing so can save the Broncos $10 million in 2024. Adding some savvy veteran talent along the DL in free agency is also a must. They don't necessarily have to spend a ton of money to do this, but do have the financial potential to add multiple bodies along the front seven.
And then, I think the cherry on top would be to add some more help along the defensive front in the 2024 NFL Draft. However the Denver Broncos go about this change, one thing is certain;
The defensive front is going to look much different in 2024, and it'd be a huge mistake if it did not happen.