5 mistakes the Denver Broncos should avoid in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to ace this offseason.
2. The Broncos have to avoid not trading Justin Simmons
I think it's time for the Denver Broncos to move on from Justin Simmons. Simmons had another Pro Bowl season and was again very good. He turned 30 years old this year and is under contract through 2024. Right now, it'd be hard to envision the Broncos re-signing a 31 year old safety, especially if the team doesn't win much next year.
Simmons has been on the Broncos since 2016. In fact, he's the longest-tenured Broncos player. Denver should do right by Simmons and trade him to a solid, contending NFL team. They could surely get a mid-round pick for his services, and by trading him in 2024, they'd save $14.5 million on their 2024 cap.
Those are insane financial savings for moving on from a safety. The Broncos could use some of that money to re-sign PJ Locke III, and I guess there is always a chance that Caden Sterns comes back healthy and stays on the field. Rookie safety JL Skinner is also someone to watch out for in 2024. Either way, safety is not a premium position in the NFL, and Denver could also find younger and cheaper help in the free agent market for next year and beyond.
Justin Simmons is a very good player and valuable to the Broncos, but it's time for both sides to move on.