5 major problems for Denver Broncos after brutal loss to Raiders
- Penalties a problem again
- Kicking issues persist
- Pass rush an abomination
2. Denver Broncos lack a go-to receiver
I'm not sure what we expected, but the Denver Broncos really struggled to find any sort of consistent go-to threat in the passing game at receiver or tight end. Now, we know that there are obvious reasons for that. Let's painfully list them all out.
Tim Patrick is on IR with an Achilles injury.
Jerry Jeudy missed the game with a hamstring injury.
KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football illness designation.
Greg Dulcich left the game with a leg injury.
Albert Okwuegbunam was traded.
Heck, even Jalen Virgil was lost for the season. How many "next men up" can you really have? I just don't understand the Broncos' borderline lackadaisical approach at the wide receiver position from a roster-building standpoint, and that includes using their top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft at the position. They simply haven't done enough in the slightest. Not that every asset has to be poured into WR and TE, but the Broncos traded away a guy who showed some good stuff in the preseason finale. They could have doubled up on receivers in the NFL Draft.
They could have added someone in free agency earlier this offseason. They didn't get anything done. The only guy they brought in as a free agent who moved the needle was Marquez Callaway, and he was so bad in the offseason that he didn't even make the practice squad.
Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in this game on five targets. That's not good enough in a game where you really needed him to produce. The Broncos passing game became extremely conservative in the second half, which led to running backs Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams racking up 10 total targets. Broncos receivers combined for just 13. It's inexcusable in a game where you really needed the passing game to step up.
Does Jerry Jeudy emerge as the true go-to threat in this offense? How do the Broncos deal with losing Greg Dulcich as a potential go-to weapon? Can Courtland Sutton step up?
This position group leaves a lot to be desired at the moment.