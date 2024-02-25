5 lower-priced free agents Broncos could sign to get the most bang for their buck
The Denver Broncos could call on these players for a chance to turn a small investment into a big gain.
A.J. Epenesa, Defensive End
2023 salary: $1.4 million
The Buffalo Bills used a second-round pick in 2020 to select A.J. Epenesa out of Iowa. But he has been somewhat lost in the shuffle in a crowded spot for the Bills, who have a slew of edge rushers.
He has still posted 15.5 sacks in his career and coming off of his rookie deal, will be looking to get paid this offseason. It remains to be seen if the Bills bring him back into the fold but with Von Miller clearly slowing down and Leonard Floyd also a free agent, they may bring him back.
If not, the Broncos should be in on signing him. He might cost a bit more than your standard thrifty purchase, but he is an edge rusher and effective edge rushers don't come cheap. He should still come much cheaper than other free agents such as Josh Allen, Brian Burns, Emmanuel Ogbah and Chase Young.
Epenesa is just 25 years old and played on just 36 percent of the Bills' defensive snaps last season. He should have a tremendous amount of tread still on the tires and the high point of his on-field career could easily still be in front of him.
The Broncos need to bolster the pass-rushing department and if a good deal could be agreed upon, this is a player the Broncos should be targeting.