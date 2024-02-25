5 lower-priced free agents Broncos could sign to get the most bang for their buck
The Denver Broncos could call on these players for a chance to turn a small investment into a big gain.
Isaiah Oliver, Cornerback
2023 salary: $3.375 million
Last offseason, Isaiah Oliver signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in all 17 games for them this past season, making six starts. But the Niners had seen enough after that first season of the deal and recently released Oliver.
Still just 27 years old, the former second-round pick who played his college ball at Colorado is a player the Broncos should take a look at now that he's available.
For his career, Oliver has 256 total tackles but his career interceptions number is low with just three. He does have 36 pass deflections and has played in 75 games across his career.
He was once seen as a first-round talent while at Colorado and though his skills have certainly diminished, but the Broncos could sign him to a cheap, one-year deal to see what, if anything, he might have left.
Though many fans and analysts are down on him as a player as his six-year career has been a bit of a letdown, the right coaching staff could still have the chance to get that potential out of him that we saw coming out of the college ranks.