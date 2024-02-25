5 lower-priced free agents Broncos could sign to get the most bang for their buck
The Denver Broncos could call on these players for a chance to turn a small investment into a big gain.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cornerback
2023 salary: $3.5 million
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, an elite cornerback who has been connected to much trade speculation of late, and some good young corners in Ja'Quan McMillian and Riley Moss, though the latter did nothing as a rookie.
The team needs more at cornerback... much more.
Veteran Fabian Moreau is set to be a free agent and Damarri Mathis had his struggles in year two in the league in Vance Joseph's defense. The team should look to add a corner in free agency as well as potentially using a draft choice on one.
Sean Murphy-Bunting fits the bill.
Drafted in the second round in 2019, Murphy-Bunting spent the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay before signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans last offseason. Are you sensing a theme here?
All of these guys to this point are coming off of a one-year deal and the Broncos could be the team to help turn their careers around.
Murphy-Bunting is a solid tackler for a defensive back and has eight career regular-season interceptions. He also had three interceptions in the 2020 playoffs, the year the Bucs won it all.
The Broncos could bring him in as a veteran presence to add depth in the secondary but he would be good enough to be a starter and would be an upgrade over Moreau and Mathis.