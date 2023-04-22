5 late-round QBs the Denver Broncos could target in the 2023 NFL Draft
4. Clayton Tune, Houston
Pick range: Rounds 4-6
A four-year starter at Houston, Clayton Tune is a fascinating prospect in this year's draft class at the QB position due to his high volume of reps in college as well as one of the best RAS scores you are likely to see at this position. Few quarterbacks post a 37.5-inch vertical jump, especially at 220 pounds. Tune is an athletic specimen at the position and he really became effective as a runner this past season (over 500 yards rushing).
The reason he's going to last until Day 3 despite reps and athleticism is because he's a bit of a work in progress as an overall QB. He has issues playing under pressure and beyond his first read.
5. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
Pick range: Rounds 6-7
Although the speed element might not be there, I think Tyson Bagent gives you the type of athletic upside you might be looking for in a late-round QB and certainly the intrigue from an arm talent perspective. One of the best players in all of Division II football, Bagent has established himself as one of the most prolific QBs in DII history with over 17.000 passing yards and 171 total touchdowns in his career.
Of course, the NFL is a completely different ballgame. Still, this guy is a gamer. He's a hard worker, he's smart, he's got a lot of time on task, and I think he's going to be able to come into an NFL program and contribute to a QB room. I like him arguably the best out of any of these guys as a developmental option for the Broncos given his pick range and athletic tools.