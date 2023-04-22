5 late-round QBs the Denver Broncos could target in the 2023 NFL Draft
5 late-round QBs for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Pick range: Rounds 3-5
Dorian Thompson-Robinson has played a lot of football over the last five years at UCLA, racking up 88 touchdown passes and 28 rushing touchdowns over the course of 49 games played. One thing we know about Broncos GM George Paton is that he's proud of his alma mater UCLA and the Broncos clearly really liked Greg Dulcich coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was obviously the guy throwing him all those passes.
The pick range we see DTR land might end up being a little too rich for where the Broncos would want to take one, if they want to take one at all, but he's the type of prospect that would actually be exciting for the Broncos in this draft class.
He's been developing the last handful of years under Chip Kelly at UCLA and I think we have seen some truly noteworthy progression from him in terms of really just being able to play the position from the pocket as well as utilizing his athleticism to get out of the pocket and make plays.
Although Robinson has some nice athletic traits, he doesn't have the ideal build for an NFL QB but that really doesn't matter these days. I think he would be one of the most worthwhile flyers at the position in this draft if you can get him on Day 3.