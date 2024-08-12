5 key takeaways from the Broncos preseason win against the Colts
4. Rushing game will be powerful if they can stay healthy:
Head coach Sean Payton recently said that a good rushing game is a good ally for the quarterback, especially when you have a rookie under center. Against the Colts, Denver had a strong game on the ground right from the start. Three out of five running backs had a rushing touchdown. Rookie Audric Estimé, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson respectively. The Broncos had 32 carries for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns. Additionally, the quarterbacks rushed for 16 yards on six carries, for a combined total of 131 yards.
Rookie Audric Estimé led the team with 31 yards, and if everyone in the room can stay healthy, this could be a powerful unit for Denver in 2024.
5. Turnovers:
Despite winning the game, the Broncos lost the turnover battle, starting with a Jarrett Stidham interception, set up for the defender by veteran running back Samaje Perine on the second drive. Bo Nix was successful leading to points on all but one drive in which tight end Lucas Krull fumbled. Estimé also fumbled the football, which was returned for a Colts touchdown. The Broncos fumbled four total times, but luck was in their favor twice. Denver's defense managed a single turnover: Keidron Smith's late-second-quarter interception.
It is the first preseason game and both turnovers and penalties should be reduced.
Bonus one - Jonah Elliss is a STUD:
The Broncos used their second pick of the 2024 draft (76th overall) to select the former Utah Utes edge rusher Jonah Elliss. Elliss pressured whoever was at the quarterback position for the Colts very easily. He had one sack and a big pressure that led Sam Ehlinger to throw a bad interception to Keidron Smith. Nik Bonitto has not stayed healthy and if Elliss continues to play like he did against the Colts, he could take the number three job behind Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning.
The Broncos will have their home preseason debut on Sunday, August 18 against the Green Bay Packers.