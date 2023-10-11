5 Jerry Jeudy trade destinations at 2023 NFL trade deadline
Where could the Denver Broncos potentially trade WR Jerry Jeudy in 2023?
4. Buffalo Bills
It feels like the Buffalo Bills have been in the rumor mill for a long time at this point regarding the wide receiver position. Gabriel Davis is in a contract year and I think Jeudy could be a great complement long-term with Stefon Diggs. Maybe even take over his mantle someday of being the Bills' WR1.
I could see Buffalo getting aggressive at the trade deadline and making a deal like this because Jeudy could immediately insert into their offense and give Josh Allen another lethal weapon in the passing game who can excel after the catch.
Plus, former Broncos have done well for Buffalo's offense. Isaiah McKenzie and Emmanuel Sanders have both contributed to a number of big wins for them. And at least in this case, we'd still likely be able to watch Jeudy try and beat the Chiefs at some point.
5. Miami Dolphins
The last thing the Miami Dolphins probably need at this point is a wide receiver. Great. Who cares?
This is a team that has done such a great job of putting playmakers in a position to succeed, and this would be a homecoming for Jerry Jeudy. The Dolphins made a big trade with the Broncos last year for Bradley Chubb, and they already have a ton of former Broncos on their coaching staff and roster, so what's one more?
Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was head coach of the Broncos when Jerry Jeudy was drafted. I think even with the Dolphins adding Chase Claypool, reuniting Jeudy with Tua Tagovailoa (his college QB at Alabama) and throwing him in the mix with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill? Wow.