5 injured Broncos players who could play major roles in 2024
4. Greg Dulcich, TE
Greg Dulcich went from being the potential "joker" in Sean Payton's offense to being one of the missing cards from the entire deck this season. Although the Broncos do have hopes that Dulcich can return to the lineup at some point in 2023, we won't likely see the fulness of what he's capable of contributing until 2024.
Dulcich, a third-round pick out of UCLA in 2022, has tremendous pass-catching talent at the tight end position. He's such a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands and he's proven that as a member of the Broncos even in just a short amount of time in Denver. When you have a guy with this kind of ability to win vertically and make plays after the catch, it can change the whole dynamic of your offense.
And that has been sorely missing for the Denver Broncos in 2023.
Dulcich averaged 12.5 yards per reception last year on 33 receptions for the Broncos, showing off his big-play ability. He's got to find a way to get the hamstring issues under control because those have plagued him since his rookie OTAs.
Whenever the Broncos can consistently have Dulcich available to them on the field, I think he can consistently be a major asset to the team.