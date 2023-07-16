5 greatest Broncos one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
Tim Tebow isn't the only great one-hit wonder in Denver Broncos franchise history. What other players put together remarkable individual seasons?
2. Tim Tebow, QB (2011)
The 2011 season will forever live in the memories of Denver Broncos fans who experienced it as one of the most beloved seasons in franchise history.
"Tebow Time" was some of the most riveting action you will ever see in professional sports. Hollywood could not have written better scripts than some of the games we witnessed happening in real life.
As frustrating as Tim Tebow was during the first three quarters of many games, he somehow became an MVP-caliber player in the fourth quarter when offensive coordinator Mike McCoy really just turned him loose. The pressure of the game on the line brought out the best in Tim Tebow, and it resulted in the Denver Broncos opening the season with a dismal 1-4 record to finishing with an 8-8 record as surprising AFC West champions.
Not only that, but then the Broncos hosted the reigning Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs, and it wasn't just 4th quarter magic from Tim Tebow, but a back-and-forth barrage of scoring that led to one of the most exciting overtime finishes in NFL history.
With the league having just changed the overtime rules at the time, Tim Tebow fired a pass to the late, great Demaryius Thomas on the first play from scrimmage which Thomas took to the house for a walk-off touchdown. It remains one of the greatest wins in franchise history, one of the most dramatic wins in NFL history, and to this day it is the only win in the playoffs by a quarterback drafted by the Denver Broncos.