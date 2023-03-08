5 free agents that could be impact starters for the Broncos
3. Ethan Pocic, C, Browns
The Denver Broncos could look to make a variety of additions on the interior offensive line. I think there's a chance some of their biggest moves could be on the interior and Ethan Pocic figures to be one of the team's top targets.
Pocic was ranked third overall in the NFL among centers in 2022 by PFF, and even if you don't put a ton of stock into PFF grades and rankings, it's worth noting that Pocic has started 40 games over the last three seasons and has been called for just four penalties, three of which happened three seasons ago.
Why would the Broncos be so all-in on this year's center market to go after arguably the best guy there? Interior pressure has been such a huge problem for this team in recent years and Pocic is someone who could really help in that department.
The Broncos drafted Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and that pick was considered a massive steal at the time because many Broncos fans wanted Cushenberry with the team's second-round pick that year. After the Broncos passed on Cushenberry in round two, they managed to land him in round three and people thought that was one of the top steals of the NFL Draft.
It turned out to be anything but as Cushenberry has really struggled in his first few NFL seasons.
Pocic was teammates in Seattle with Russell Wilson, so he's already got experience snapping to him. That could certainly become a factor as the Broncos look to potentially spend big money at this position.