5 free agents that could be impact starters for the Broncos
2. Kelvin Beachum, OT, Cardinals
The Denver Broncos have had an ugly revolving door at the right tackle position for the last however many years. It's too many to even count at this point. The last time a right tackle started in consecutive seasons for the Broncos was Orlando Franklin after he was picked in 2011 and started for the Broncos until 2014.
The team has certainly tried -- a lot -- to fill the need at right tackle through the NFL Draft and free agency but they actually appear to be cursed at this point.
2015: Drafted Ty Sambrailo
2016: Signed Donald Stephenson
2017: Signed Menelik Watson
2019: Signed Ja'Wuan James
2021: Signed Cam Fleming & Bobby Massie
2022: Signed Billy Turner
Someone needs to come in and lift this awful curse, and for the time being, that could be 33-year-old free agent Kelvin Beachum. Beachum obviously played for the Arizona Cardinals most recently, and has been a very steady option for them. He went up against Vance Joseph every day in practice so perhaps Joseph can vouch for him as a potential impact acquisition for the Broncos.
Another connection for Kelvin Beachum on this Denver Broncos coaching staff? John Morton, who was the Jets offensive coordinator in 2017 when the Jets signed Beachum as a free agent. Morton is currently the pass game coordinator in Denver and could prove to be an important connection to stopping that bleeding at right tackle.
Adding Beachum in free agency and drafting his replacement for 1-2 years down the road? This is the way.