5 free agents Denver Broncos were wise to avoid
Two wide receivers, two quarterbacks and a defensive player who spurned the Broncos for a divisional rival make the list.
Kristian Fulton, CB
Unlike the other players on this list, who may or may not have ever been in the Broncos' plans, cornerback Kristian Fulton reportedly was. Instead, Fulton turned the Broncos down in order to sign a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But that isn't going to be that bad for the Broncos as Fulton has been underwhelming since being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft. Fulton has never played in a full season, appearing in just 42 of a potential 66 regular-season games.
On the field, he has never been that impressive, often getting beat in coverage and totaling only four interceptions in four seasons. Perhaps Los Angeles will be the place for him to turn things around in a more positive direction, but the Broncos don't need to lose any sleep over this player falling through the cracks.
It does show that the Broncos could be looking to add another cornerback before the draft but those options are starting to dwindle. The most recognizable names available are Xavien Howard, Adoree Jackson, Micah Hyde, Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson.
In all of those cases, age and/or the cost to sign that player would be a big factor.