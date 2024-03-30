5 free agents Denver Broncos were wise to avoid
Two wide receivers, two quarterbacks and a defensive player who spurned the Broncos for a divisional rival make the list.
Gardner Minshew, QB
Sticking with the quarterback position, Gardner Minshew would have been a better signing than Trubisky, but still not one good enough to move the needle far enough past the guy the Broncos already have, Jarrett Stidham.
Minshew was forced into action much more than the Indianapolis Colts anticipated this past season when rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury in October. The job Minshew did in that role convinced the Las Vegas Raiders to bring him on via free agency, perhaps for the same role. The Raiders could also be drafting a QB in the first round next month and they see Minshew as a solid bridge option.
He could have been that in Denver too, but not for $25 million across two years, the deal he got for the Raiders. For that price, you can have him.
Minshew is one of the best backup quarterbacks currently in the league but the Broncos have a guy who they see a as a backup/spot-starter guy in Stidham. There was no need to pay a hefty price to have another one.