5 former Broncos struggling badly on different teams in 2023
Which former Broncos are really struggling on different teams in 2023?
3. KJ Hamler, WR, Colts
There was a time when it looked like KJ Hamler was going to be a key piece of the Denver Broncos' offense. Although he has struggled with injuries dating back to before he even got into the NFL, Hamler showed in his rookie season the kind of threat he was capable of being with 30 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns.
Heck, even as recently as last season, Hamler proved how valuable his field-stretching abilities can be when the Broncos went to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and he caught a pair of passes for 52 yards.
Unfortunately, that would be the last time we'd see KJ Hamler in a Denver Broncos uniform. He suffered a pectoral injury in the offseason, and was placed on the Non-Football Injury list to open camp, but the Broncos seemed somewhat open to bringing Hamler back even after waiving him.
They didn't, and Hamler ended up signing on with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. Even though he's been with the Colts since the beginning of the season, Hamler hasn't been elevated for any games this season and was just recently placed on the practice squad injury list.
It's been a tough couple of years for the former second-round pick out of Penn State. Hopefully, he can get back out on the field sometime soon.