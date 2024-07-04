5 former Broncos shockingly still available ahead of training camp
4. Jamar Johnson, safety
Former Denver Broncos safety Jamar Johnson is one of those, "What in the world happened to that guy?" stories. Johnson was a fifth-round pick out of Indiana in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Broncos, and there were a lot of people who felt like he was one of the team's stop steals in that outstanding draft class.
Johnson was picked after fellow 2021 classmate Caden Sterns, and people were thinking the Broncos got the better player later in the 5th round when they took Johnson. While he was at Indiana, Johnson showed outstanding ball-hawking skills and figured to become a factor at the NFL level because of those skills. Ultimately, it never worked out.
He was only with the Broncos for that 2021 season and has tried his hand professionally in a number of other leagues including the XFL, USFL, and CFL.
5. Mike Purcell, defensive lineman
Mike Purcell is a really cool success story for the Denver Broncos, a player who was cast away by the NFL and found his way back into the league after a strong showing in the now-defunct AAF. Purcell's emergence for the Denver Broncos led to a second contract with the team, which expired after the 2023 season.
The Broncos struggled as a team with run defense last year, but Purcell set a career-high with 5 QB hits. He also played 462 snaps last year, the second-most snaps in a single season for his entire NFL career.
Purcell still has something to offer some NFL team out there, but he's going to have to settle for a team-friendly one-year deal at this point.