5 former Broncos quarterbacks competing for jobs elsewhere in 2024
4. Case Keenum: Backing up CJ Stroud with Texans
The Case Keenum US Tour continues in 2024 as the wily old veteran returns to the Houston Texans -- again. Keenum's NFL career started all the way back in 2012 when he signed as an undrafted free agent with Gary Kubiak and the Texans.
It was that connection to Kubiak that played a vital role in Keenum coming to the Broncos in 2018. Great. So glad that happened.
Keenum was actually with the Texans last year and helped Houston make it to the playoffs when CJ Stroud was forced to miss a little bit of time last season. He's basically an extra coach in that quarterback room at this point with his wealth of experience and time on task.
5. Brett Rypien: Competing for backup job with the Bears
The Chicago Bears have been going young at the quarterback position this offseason, using the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Caleb Williams. As of right now, the Bears have a pretty good backup in 2023 undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent, who got a chance to play a little bit last year.
He's got quite the following in Chicago right now, actually.
Brett Rypien signed there this offseason but the Bears also landed one of the top UDFA quarterbacks in this class in Austin Reed. Rypien is going to have to fight for his roster life there in Chicago, but he's probably going to find his way onto at least a practice squad.