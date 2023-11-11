5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos are failing in their new spots?
5. DeMarcus Walker (Bears DL)
The Denver Broncos made DeMarcus Walker a second-round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the team suffered a variety of injuries off the edge in the 2017 offseason, and one of the weirdest personnel decisions of the last decade was made.
Walker, who was an outstanding interior defensive lineman in his time at Florida State, was moved from the defensive line to the edge.
It was a decision made by Vance Joseph and his coaching staff that didn't work out at all. Thankfully, the Broncos would move Walker back to the defensive line eventually, and he ended up putting up some decent numbers in Denver, getting a couple of opportunities with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Walker was tremendous last year with the Titans, racking up a career-best 7.0 sacks and 16 QB hits. As always, he did so with a pretty limited number of snaps overall. The performance by Walker in 2022 impressed Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles, who handed Walker a three-year deal worth $21 million in total money. That contract is really not bad overall, but the Bears obviously expected Walker to make a huge impact as a pass rusher.
He's got 10 pressures, five QB hits, and 1.5 sacks so far in the Bears' first 10 games this season. It's not exactly production that's lighting the league on fire. It's really not even good enough production to justify that contract. Walker hasn't followed up that performance from last season very well so far in Chicago and this free agent signing is drawing some scathing reviews from Chicago Bears fans.