5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos are failing in their new spots?
4. Billy Turner (Jets OT)
Make no mistake about it, Billy Turner has been on Broncos Country's hit list for some time now after the way he clapped back at head coach Sean Payton for his comments directed toward Nathaniel Hackett.
Everyone knows that Billy Turner is loyal to Nathaniel Hackett at this point. The two have been together since 2019 whether we're talking as members of the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, and now the New York Jets.
Turner made it clear that he felt Sean Payton must not have realized the kind of mess he was getting himself into when he came to Denver, and that's why he directed blame at last year's coaching staff. Let's get a look at how well things are going these days for Billy Turner...
It's great that you've got your friend's back, Billy. Unfortunately, you've not only got to come to bat for your pal but you've also got to bring the heat on the field as well. And this is not that.
Turner didn't like the way Sean Payton called out Nathaniel Hackett, but also called Sean Payton a "F***ing Bum". What goes around comes around.