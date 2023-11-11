5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023

Dre'mont Jones had a really rough game against the Ravens. The PFF grades are out and Jones was the worst graded player on the Seahawks defense. Ooof.



27.8 Overall Grade 🔴

28.5 Rushing DEF 🔴

50.5 Pass Rush 🟡



The good?



69.6 tackling grade (2nd best on Seattle) 🟢 pic.twitter.com/G1RmAU6vi8