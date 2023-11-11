5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos are failing in their new spots?
3. Dre'Mont Jones (Seahawks DL)
I think it's a little unfair to say that Dre'Mont Jones has "failed miserably" with the Seattle Seahawks. That's probably over the top. But I do want to include him in this category because things don't seem to be going too well for Dre'Mont out there in Seattle.
Dre'Mont Jones has been pretty vocal about his time in Denver not being the greatest experience. He obviously got paid a good amount of money to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, and you can't blame him for that. Seattle had reportedly wanted Jones to be coming back in the Russell Wilson trade last year, but the Broncos convinced them to take Shelby Harris instead.
In the end, the Seahawks got him anyway.
Jones is having a solid season so far, on pace to set a career-best in QB hits, but things have obviously not been flawless, not that they were expected to. What's really interesting, though?
The Seahawks, at the NFL trade deadline, went out and spent a 2nd and 5th round pick to acquire New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. You obviously need more than one good defensive lineman, but with the money spent on Dre'Mont Jones, you've got to wonder why Seattle felt the need to go and do that.