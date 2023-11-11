5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos are failing in their new spots?
2. Ejiro Evero (Panthers DC)
Let's talk about a coach who left the Denver Broncos and is finding out that the grass isn't exactly greener on the other side.
Ejiro Evero was outstanding in his first year as a defensive coordinator last year with the Denver Broncos. The team ranked 14th in the league in points allowed, but they were a top-10 run defense despite a ton of injuries on that side of the ball, and they were 5th in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed.
Most impressively, the Broncos were 2nd in the NFL last season in 3rd down efficiency on defense and 7th in red zone efficiency. The offense was consistently putting the defense in bad positions, but the defense kept them in a lot of one-score games that could have gone either way despite the offensive incompetence.
Evero was offered the chance to take over as the Broncos' interim head coach, but declined out of respect for Nathaniel Hackett. He was then interviewed for the official head coaching job, but the Broncos went with Sean Payton. Payton then offered Evero to stay on his staff in Denver as defensive coordinator, but Evero requested to be let go, and that request was granted.
He's now the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator where the Panthers rank 29th in scoring defense, 31st in turnovers forced, 28th against the run, and dead last in red zone efficiency.