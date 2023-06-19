5 former Broncos who could have big seasons with other teams in 2023
Bradley Chubb and Dre'Mont Jones lead a handful of former Denver Broncos player’s s who could thrive with other teams in the 2023 NFL season.
4. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
Bradley Chubb has been one of the NFL's best edge defenders when healthy since he got into the league back in 2018. The former 5th overall pick out of NC State has had issues staying healthy, but he's made two Pro Bowls in the last three seasons.
In his contract year last year, it appeared as though the Denver Broncos were poised to possibly engage in some long-term contract talks but that shifted into trade talks as the team struggled toward the midseason mark. After the Broncos' win against the Jaguars in London, the team got an offer for Chubb they couldn't refuse, a package that included a first-round pick from the MIami Dolphins.
Chubb had 12 QB hits and 2.5 sacks in eight games over the remainder of the season with the Dolphins and has now been reunited with Vic Fangio in Miami. I think Chubb is poised for his best year yet after receiving a big-money contract from the Dolphins.
5. DeMarcus Walker, DL, Chicago Bears
DeMarcus Walker's last year with the Denver Broncos was in 2020, but in the two years that followed, he's been rather productive for a pair of AFC South teams. He played well for Houston in 2021 but had a career year in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans. Walker racked up 16 QB hits and 7.0 sacks last season for Mike Vrabel's defense, earning himself a three-year, $21 million deal with the Chicago Bears in 2023 free agency.
He shockingly posted those numbers with the Titans last season despite only playing 37 percent of the team's defensive snaps (appearing in 17 games). I think with an increased role, Walker could really do well in Chicago this coming season for Matt Eberflus.