5 former Broncos who could have big seasons with other teams in 2023
Bradley Chubb and Dre'Mont Jones lead a handful of former Denver Broncos player’s s who could thrive with other teams in the 2023 NFL season.
2. Dre'Mont Jones, defensive line, Seattle Seahawks
Of all the departing free agents from the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason, the loss of Dre'Mont Jones undoubtedly stings the worst. Unfortunately for him, no one is more bitter about the way things went/ended with the Broncos than Jones himself.
Jones signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency worth $51 million in total money and $30 million in guarantees. His arrival in Seattle is certainly a welcomed addition for a team that really struggled over the course of last season to stop the run. Although Jones is known more for his pass rush productivity, he will help that Seattle defense on all three downs.
Jones is an exceptional player on the defensive front who can really impact games. There were stretches of play with the Broncos where Jones was absolutely unstoppable. Just ask the Detroit Lions...
3. Noah Fant, tight end, Seattle Seahawks
Out in Seattle, one of Dre'Mont Jones's new teammates is also one of his former teammates. It's also one of his former 2019 NFL Draft classmates. Noah Fant was the Denver Broncos' top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he was included in last year's trade to Seattle for Russell Wilson. Fant tied his career-best with four touchdowns last season in Seattle, but I think it's safe to say it was a rather underwhelming year for him.
Entering his fifth NFL season now, Fant is in a contract year and will be able to hit free agency next offseason. We haven't seen as much of the big play guy in recent years as we saw early on with Fant. He has averaged under 10 yards per reception the last two seasons and really needs a big 2023 campaign to increase his value when he hits the market in 2024.