5 first-rounders Broncos should consider who won't replace Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos might not draft a QB in the first round in 2024.
5. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
I'm trying to be diverse here in including five different positions. Brock Bowers seems to be objectively viewed as one of the five-ish best prospects in the 2024 draft class. He's a specimen at the tight end positions and based on what I've read about him from people smarter than me, he is going to be a Day 1 impact player.
Bowers has missed some games this year due to a high ankle sprain, but it seems like he could return this year. The junior finance major has caught 160 passes for 2,391 yards and 24 touchdowns over 37 career games at Georgia. He's an insane athlete at the position and is almost a perfect size for the position, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 240lbs.
The Denver Broncos were supposed to see second-year tight end Greg Dulcich take a big step this year, but his hamstring had other plans. At this point, the team should not rely on Dulcich anymore and should not view him as a piece going forward. He cannot stay on the field, which is the No. 1 factor for playing in the NFL.
Denver needs to view Dulcich being on the field as a bonus, and I don't even know what to say about Adam Trautman. The Broncos do have a huge need at tight end. Chris Manhertz is a fine blocking tight end but is not a receiving threat. Bowers can satisfy that need in 2024 and beyond.