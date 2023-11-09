5 first-rounders Broncos should consider who won't replace Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos might not draft a QB in the first round in 2024.
4. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Second-year CB Damarri Mathis was supposed to take a step forward this year and cement himself as the CB2 in Denver alongside Patrick Surtain II. Well, that has not been the case, as Mathis has looked so bad that he got benched for veteran journeyman Fabian Moreau, who has played well thus far.
I wouldn't hate it if the Broncos re-signed Moreau as a depth piece and found a slot cornerback in free agency on the cheap. And then, using their first-round pick on a CB would also complete the room. Kool-Aid McKinstry not only has a kool name... see what I did there? But he's also the best CB in the country. He's got adequate size, standing at 6-foot-1, and excels in man coverage.
The Broncos need another cornerback who can cover. They had one named Ronald Darby, but the Broncos cut him last offseason. And guess what? Darby is playing very well with the Baltimore Ravens, who have the best defense in the NFL. Anyway, the Broncos having both of their starting CBs being from Alabama would also be a nice touch.