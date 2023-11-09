5 first-rounders Broncos should consider who won't replace Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos might not draft a QB in the first round in 2024.
3. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
I definitely would not hate if the Denver Broncos nabbed up the second-best WR prospect in the 2024 class in April. Keon Coleman is 6-foot-4 and is just an insane athlete who has an unlimited catch radius. The Broncos do have an extremely talented WR room, but the room has been marred by injuries and inconsistent play for years.
I mean my gosh, the last time Tim Patrick caught a pass for the Denver Broncos was in 2021, and Courtland Sutton has clearly not been able to regain his post-ACL injury self. Jerry Jeudy is also up and down and is a bit of a distraction. I don't think it's a guarantee that any of Patrick, Sutton, or Jeudy are here in 2024.
Well, Keon Coleman could certainly fill that big-bodied WR role for the Broncos, and he'd be a nice compliment to Marvin Mims Jr, who needs to be involved in the offense more. Another plus to Coleman's game appears to be his willingness to be a fierce run-blocker, which is a must in Sean Payton's offenses:
WR could be a huge need for the Broncos next year.