5 EDGE rushers the Denver Broncos need to track closely in the 3rd round
Prospect No. 5: Andre Carter ll, Army
Last but not least, the multi-dimensional, Andre Carter ll who stands at a tall 6'6'' and 256 pounds. In terms of his landing spots, he's projected in the late round 2 and early round 3 range. He's a player that if Denver finds themselves falling head over heels for, they very well may have to sacrifice some draft capital to move up a few spots to select him however, he is worth the advertisement.
Carter ll is one of the few edge rushers in the top 10 consensus ranking that can truly do it all when it comes to rushing the passer effectively regardless of it being at DE or OLB and can even be inserted in coverage at times to which he performed above average. He plays with very exceptional power, is great at the point of attack, and has a high motor, granted he was facing below-average, subpar competition but nonetheless showcased the raw ability to become the next big thing in the NFL.
In 2021, statistically, he produced one of the best seasons of any edge rusher in this year's class reeling in 41 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 2 passes defended. Talk about 'do it all'.
Another very admirable trait of Carter ll that NFL GMs and scouts have unequivocally raised their interest in is how great of a teammate and person he is on and off the field. Being from Army, he is a very well-disciplined and respected person who makes good grades and has worked extremely hard for everything he has earned. His coaches and family have spoken very highly of his work ethic and determination for the game of football and will most definitely speak measures to the impact he can attribute to an NFL locker room.
Carter ll is everything you want and more from an edge rusher and his ceiling being so high leads me to believe this can be a steal of the draft if the Broncos are able to poach the 22-year-old at pick 67 in the 3rd round.