5 EDGE rushers the Denver Broncos need to track closely in the 3rd round
Prospect No. 4: Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Isaiah McGuire is certainly one of the more exciting and explosive pass rushers on day 2 of the NFL draft standing at 6'4'' and 268 pounds. In terms of his draft projection, this pick would be more realistic for a trade-down in the 3rd round for the Broncos or perhaps an early selection in the 4th round with the team's 108th overall pick. However, McGuire has all the tools to be considered in the same tier as previous prospects projected in the 3rd round.
McGuire is your prototypical aggressive and mean pass rusher as he plays with very violent hands and strikes quarterbacks with often hard-hitting power. He possesses phenomenal power and has some of the best bull-rushes on film that you'll see in the draft. McGuire also carries above-average length that allows him to get his hands on the quarterback but also refuses to let his size prevent him from displaying a beautiful dip around the edge and letting his quickness finish off quarterback hits.
He also showed to be a stat monster in his final two seasons at Missouri accumulating 95 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. When you consider his impressive get-off, advantageous size, and violent playing style, it is a very fair judgment to believe McGuire can seriously turn out to be one of the most successful edge rushers out of his entire class and under Vance Joseph's 3-4 defensive scheme, he can be just that.