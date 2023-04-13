5 EDGE rushers the Denver Broncos need to track closely in the 3rd round
Prospect No. 3: YaYa Diaby, Louisville
YaYa Diaby is a very intriguing prospect who has seemingly gone under the radar by draft analysts over the course of the NFL off-season. His combination of speed and power is hard to find nowadays and the Broncos could certainly use both strengths on their defensive line after losing DE Dre'Mont Jones to the Seattle Seahawks and DL De'Shawn Williams to Ejiro Evero and the Carolina Panthers.
A very underrated aspect of Diaby's game consists of his short-area quickness and overall speed for a player that is listed at 6'3'' and 263 pounds. He ran an official 4.54-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine which ranked in the 98th percentile at his position in his class. Crazy good numbers.
And speaking of numbers, in 13 games in 2022, Diaby managed to rack up 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, and 2 passes defended. He's a durable and versatile pass rusher that can align in the interior at DE and also have just as big of an impact on the edge, very much like what Dre'Mont Jones contributed to Denver's defense in 2022. A potential plug-and-play pass rusher who also brings a great impact in the run game often stopping RBs behind or at the line of scrimmage.
Diaby's also a high motor rusher with a good bend and exceptional power always looking to make a play on the ball. If the Broncos are looking for a versatile athlete with few to no weaknesses, Diaby is a very sneaky option in the 3rd round that could very well be available come pick 67.