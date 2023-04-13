5 EDGE rushers the Denver Broncos need to track closely in the 3rd round
Prospect No. 2: Byron Young, Tennessee
Byron Young is a very special talent with a lot of athleticism ready to explode at the NFL level. While he did only play 2 seasons at the University of Tennessee, in the small sample size that was presented on tape, he showed all the potential in the world to be an incredible steal on day two of the draft.
First and foremost, you can't help but diagnose and identify the amount of true speed Young brings to a defensive line. At the NFL combine, he ran an official 4.43-second 40-yard dash. He possesses that rare speed NFL teams don't often see and unfortunately for offenses, that's not where his game stops. His dip and bend around the edge are almost unbelievable and he has a great first step to his get-offs.
In 13 games in 2022, Young produced 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7 sacks. The stats may not be the most attractive numbers in the world and he may not have been the most consistent player however, the combination of flashy speed and quickness to pair with his superb motor makes him a low-risk high reward player under the right defensive system in the NFL.