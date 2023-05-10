5 EDGE players Broncos could target after Jacob Martin release
4. Markus Golden
There are a wide variety of players available in free agency right now off the edge and one of the more consistently productive guys out there is veteran Markus Golden, who recently played for Vance Joseph as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Over the last two seasons as a member of Joseph's defense in Arizona, Golden played 33 games, racked up 39 QB hits, 17 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. That's really strong production from a guy that gets really no love from anywhere.
And frankly, Golden has been producing at that level for much of his NFL career. He averages 20 QB hits and 7.0 sacks per 17 games over the course of his 111 total NFL games.
5. Jadeveon Clowney
Yes, it's fair to say that Jadeveon Clowney has been more hype than substance in his NFL career as a former number one overall pick. With that being said, when you break down his career overall, he's managed to be relatively productive.
Not 1st overall pick productive, but productive nonetheless.
His 17-game averages since he came into the league in 2014 include an average of 17 QB hits, 7.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Clowney has played in plenty of different defensive schemes, and although he's not crossed paths with any of the primary coaches on the Denver Broncos right now, I think he would have an opportunity at plenty of playing time and would be worth a shot depending on the price.
This list highlights the fact that there are plenty of veterans available in free agency right now that could really raise the floor of an otherwise young and inexperienced group off the edge for the Broncos. Dare I say it would be reckless for the team to go into the season with the group it has and not take advantage of this group of veterans just sitting there.
Heck, if the price is right, maybe you even sign a couple.