5 EDGE players Broncos could target after Jacob Martin release
2. Yannick Ngakoue
Over the course of his NFL career, here's a quick look at some key numbers for Yannick Ngakoue:
Yannick Ngakoue per 17 games in the NFL:
- 10 sacks
- 21 QB hits
- 10 TFL
- 3 FF
- 16 games played
The last stat there might end up being the most important. I realize that Ngakoue is pretty well-traveled at this point and there's a reason (or reasons) for that. He's not the most stout run defender, but this is a guy who has consistently put up 20 QB hits per season and an average of 10 sacks per 17 games played? Given the fact that he's still just 28 and he's a virtual lock for 16 games per season, what are teams doing here? I think they're overthinking Ngakoue.
George Paton has been part of trading for Ngakoue in the past. The Vikings once acquired him in a trade. It's time for Paton to swing a deal for Ngakoue again, this time just signing him in free agency. He might be my favorite option among those available.
3. Justin Houston
Justin Houston has been signing one-year deals with the Baltimore Ravens the last couple of seasons, and modest ones at that. He made a combined $6.2 million with the Ravens the last two seasons and gave them 29 games, 34 QB hits, 14 sacks, 2 FF, and 13 tackles for loss.
Not bad for the old-timer, right?
I've always appreciated Justin Houston's game and I've been clamoring for the Broncos to sign him for years. He would be a great veteran for the young guys to learn from as well.