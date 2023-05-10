5 EDGE players Broncos could target after Jacob Martin release
5 EDGE options for the Denver Broncos after Jacob Martin release
1. Frank Clark
Frank Clark is obviously a very familiar name for everyone in Broncos Country because he's been doing his best to terrorize the Broncos for the last handful of years as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs and Clark parted ways this offseason, and while a reunion there could still feasibly happen, I think the Denver Broncos should swoop in and at least ask what Clark is looking for this season in terms of a role, and in terms of a pay day. Clark made a lot of money with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he added plenty of jewelry to his hand with a couple of Super Bowl victories.
Clark has also come up extremely clutch in the playoffs for the Chiefs with 13.5 sacks in postseason play, 10.5 of which came in the last four seasons. He will turn 30 in June but Clark is still capable of playing a big role for a defense, and there is a connection for him in Denver with outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite.
Clark and Wilhoite were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 season. Who knows if that connection will come into play, but it's an interesting note at the very least. And although Clark has been designated as a "DE" with the Chiefs, he'd likely play a hybrid "EDGE" role in Denver.