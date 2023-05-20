5 early veteran cut candidates for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 season
Broncos cut candidate: Albert Okwuegbunam
Albert Okwuegbunam has been nothing but a disappointment for the Broncos, sadly.
Last season he seemed to be in the doghouse of head coach Nathaniel Hackett following the thought that he would flourish with Wilson under center. Whether his growth has been stunted or he's just never acclimated well to the NFL is hard to determine at this point.
But the team trading for Saints tight end Adam Trautman during the draft was certainly not a vote of confidence for him.
The Broncos have Greg Dulcich coming off of a solid rookie season and Chris Manhertz, who they signed as a blocking tight end in free agency. It certainly seems that Okwuegbunam could be the odd man out with this team.
For his career, Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round pick in 2020, has 54 career catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns.