5 early veteran cut candidates for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 season
Broncos cut candidate: Justin Strnad
Justin Strnad was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he brought with him some optimism that the team had found a solid under-the-radar guy to play inside linebacker. But a quick wrist injury shut down his entire rookie season and he's just never caught up.
The Broncos have Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell as the starters at inside linebacker. Rookie Drew Sanders is going to get his snaps and Jonas Griffith, who was on a fast rise before getting hurt early last season, is still on the roster.
Strnad is not going to be kept because of what he does at that position but rather, like Patrick, if he can be a positive contributor on special teams.