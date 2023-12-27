5 early predictions for Broncos starting QB in 2024
Who's starting at QB for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders
The majority of Broncos Country is going to hate me for even saying this, but I do think Jimmy Garoppolo is an option for the Broncos on a short-term deal. Garoppolo was signed by the Raiders in 2023 and that deal has turned out to be a total bust for both parties.
There are a lot of issues with Garoppolo, including his inability to stay healthy and his obsession with throwing the ball to the other team. But when paired with a top-tier offensive mind, Garoppolo has excelled in the past. He's helped the 49ers win a lot of games. Is he everyone's (anyone's) first option? Probably not, but the veteran has a unique connection with Sean Payton that could end up being a factor.
Garoppolo played his college ball at the same alma mater as Payton -- Eastern Illinois -- which also just so happens to be the college that produced Mike Shanahan and Tony Romo. Perhaps that connection could come into play in the 2024 offseason.
5. Jacoby Brissett, Commanders
Jacoby Brissett has been a quality QB2 for quite some time now, and serves as an ideal bridge type of player at the position for a team in a situation like the Broncos are in.
Brissett would be stepping into a better situation in Denver than he's had for most of his years in the NFL, and I think he could thrive under Sean Payton on a short-term deal. Sean Payton needs someone to operate his offense from the pocket and be accurate, on time, and allow the running game to cook.
I think Brissett can do exactly that.