5 early predictions for Broncos starting QB in 2024
Who's starting at QB for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
2. Russell Wilson, incumbent
I don't think we can discount the possibility that Russell Wilson is back in 2024, right? It's undoubtedly a non-zero possibility. I know that right now, my gut is telling me the Wilson era in Denver is over, but the Broncos are already on the hook for $39 million with Wilson in 2024, and you don't typically see teams move on from investments like that.
Now, the way Russell Wilson comes back to Denver is obvious. He's going to have to drastically restructure his contract. The extension he signed in 2022 doesn't even kick in until 2024. The Broncos could approach Russ and say they'd have him back at a discounted rate.
Is that likely to happen, especially after Russ was benched in 2023? I don't think so. But it's a non-zero possibility at this point.
3. Jameis Winston, Saints
I think arguably the most likely option outside of Denver right now is for Jameis Winston to come to the Broncos as a budget-friendly free agent. It helps to have experience playing in Sean Payton's offense, and Winston did really well with Payton when he was still the Saints' head coach. Unfortunately, in a year in which Winston was on pace for 50 touchdowns under Payton's watch, the former first overall pick suffered a torn ACL.
He hasn't been a full-time starter since.
I still think we could see him brought to Denver in the offseason either as a backup or an option to compete for the job with Jarrett Stidham.