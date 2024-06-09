5 dream scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Denver Broncos finish with a winning record
The Denver Broncos have not finished with a winning record since 2016, and there is no one still remaining from that 2016 team. Former kicker Brandon McManus was the latest holdover from the Super Bowl 50 squad. Denver won nine games in 2016 and finished 9-7 overall, barely missing the playoffs.
Can the team win at least nine games this year? Did their roster improve by one win from 2023 to now? I think so. The team's schedule isn't too hard this year, which is a nice bonus, but at the end of the day, Denver needs to prove their worth on the field, as all of our predictions ultimately mean nothing.
The team was 7-6 late in the 2023 NFL Season and did end the year with a 7-4 record, so let's not pretend like this is a bad team.
Denver Broncos make the playoffs
Duh. It's a dream scenario to see the Broncos make the postseason in the 2024 NFL Season. It's not likely, and frankly, a lot of the betting markets seem to be quite low on the Denver Broncos. We're talking bottom-3 team in the NFL low. To me, that just won't be the case. This team won eight games last year and improved at several positions.
How are they going to win less? Sure, the QB situation might take the entire 2024 season to get situated, but if you're one who thinks that Bo Nix is NFL-ready and can start week one, then perhaps Denver is going to be better than most think.
To me, a lot is going to have to go right for the Broncos to make the playoffs. The defense is going to need to make a huge jump and at least finish in the middle of the pack. The offense was 19th in points scored in 2023, so they'd likely have to improve there a bit to get into the playoffs. It's a lofty goal, and it's obviously a dream.