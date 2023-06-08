5 dream scenarios for Denver Broncos in 2023 season
Denver Broncos dream scenario no. 4: Pat Surtain II wins Defensive MVP
Individual accolades usually only come when your team is doing really well. Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over his first two seasons in the league, and I would argue he's the best cornerback going into 2023.
If Surtain can prove to be the best cornerback in the league in his third NFL season, I think there's a chance he can win Defensive Player of the Year. This award, just like MVP typically goes to the quarterback, typically goes to guys who rush the passer. But Surtain is capable of erasing an entire side of the field and his growth in year three will be fun to witness.
Back in 2006, Champ Bailey was the absolute best player defensively in the NFL, but the Defensive MVP award was wrongly handed out to Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor. With all due respect to Taylor, Champ Bailey's 2006 season may never be duplicated by another cornerback.
I'm not sure exactly what kinds of numbers Surtain would have to put up to win Defensive MVP, but he might need at least five interceptions. Will teams throw at him that much? I don't know, but this is meant to be a dream scenario, right?
Imagine if the Denver Broncos could rack up the accolades like this: An MVP award winner and Comeback Player of the Year. Coach of the Year. Defensive MVP. All of that could only mean one other thing...