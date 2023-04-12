5 draft moves to finally get the Broncos past the Chiefs in 2023
5. Target the right interior offensive lineman
The Broncos don't have picks in the first or second rounds. They definitely have areas they need to address yet, but I think the proof will be in the pudding when we see how Sean Payton and George Paton actually go about making their selections.
How does the team really feel about Lloyd Cushenberry III? As of right now, it seems like he's penciled in as the starting center, which frankly has a lot of Broncos fans terrified. Cushenberry struggled badly during his rookie season. Even if you say he progressed in year two, we saw him take a step back in Nathaniel Hackett's offense in 2022 before getting injured and not being activated off IR when the team could have done so.
The Broncos signed Kyle Fuller to be the backup center, and unfortunately for them, there are not many players who can double as a tackle and center. North Dakota State's Cody Mauch might be the closest thing we have to that in this year's draft.
Why do I bring up tackle and center? Well, because the Broncos sort of need to project new starters at those spots for 2024. I don't know if Garett Bolles will be back in 2024. Perhaps the Broncos will hope to use their first-round pick next year on a left tackle of the future while snagging more of a bargain at center.
Many in Broncos Country love Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann. Others love Luke Wypler. I don't know that you'll find many who dislike Cody Mauch. There are options in this draft class and there are probably more than people are digging up on the mock draft machines. The Broncos don't need to kill the center need with fire (take one with one of their top two picks) but it wouldn't be the worst idea if they find the right guy.
The Broncos need to make sure they are physical enough in the trenches to deal with the defensive linemen the Chiefs have at their disposal, which now includes two very problematic pass rush threats in Chris Jones and Charles Omenihu. Those guys are long, strong, and athletic.
Is there a rookie in this class that's going to hold up against those guys? Are the Broncos going to need to look to the free agent pool after the draft to add veteran help? One way or another, finding the right interior offensive lineman could be a difference maker in the Broncos getting past the Chiefs.