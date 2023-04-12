5 draft moves to finally get the Broncos past the Chiefs in 2023
4. Depth at the cornerback position is needed for the Denver Broncos
One area where the Denver Broncos need to upgrade their depth if they are going to hang with and surpass the Kansas City Chiefs? They need to hit on some players in the secondary with their draft picks this year.
The Broncos have already been scouring this year's prospects who can play multiple positions in the secondary, but in addition to versatility (perhaps someone who can double as a nickel and safety), I think the Broncos really need to bring in someone who could be a viable CB2 option at some point this season or down the line.
That's a lot to ask of a third-round pick, but we saw how former fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis really thrived in this area when his number was called, even if it was after he got called for a bunch of penalties in that Chargers game early last season.
How can we project Damarri Mathis going forward? Well, as of right now, the team views him as a starter. That's fantastic and great news for the Broncos if he can be that. But very rarely is development and progression linear in the NFL. What do I mean by that? It's not just a given that Mathis is going to come out and establish himself as a high-level starter. He's still a young player who might take some lumps.
Although we hope he can be a long-term option as a starter at that position, remember the level of confidence everyone seemed to have in Isaac Yiadom going into the 2019 season?
If the Broncos want to beat the Chiefs, they need to have a loaded defensive backfield, perhaps even targeting someone who can help match up against Travis Kelce.