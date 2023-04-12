5 draft moves to finally get the Broncos past the Chiefs in 2023
3. Bringing in a dynamic threat at WR/return game
This one is really twofold and it may not be satisfied with just one selection or acquisition. The Broncos lost KJ Hamler to a pectoral injury and that injury could keep him out into the 2023 regular season. Regardless if Hamler was fully healthy right now or recovering from a pectoral injury, the Broncos should expect nothing from him and be excited about the results they get.
That is just the unfortunate reality of Hamler's situation health-wise. That means, as of right now, you're going into the 2023 regular season with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick as established playmakers at the receiver position. Two of those guys have been the subjects of serious trade rumors this offseason, and the other guy is coming off of a serious knee injury in training camp last year.
People who think the Broncos are good at the receiver position right now have been deceived somehow, and even if the Broncos are "good" in a short-term window, the WR position needs to be addressed and so does the return specialist spot. Tremon Smith could be on the roster to return kicks, but who is going to return punts? We saw Montrell Washington benched late last season after doing such a poor job in his rookie year.
Washington could still take that next step, or perhaps he's not long for the roster at all. The jury is out on Montrell, but the Broncos could look to this year's draft class for someone that can both play receiver and return punts. For my money, there are few guys better than Purdue's Charlie Jones, who is going to have a great career as a pro in my opinion.
Michigan State's Jayden Reed is another who had three punt returns in college and could be a dynamic weapon at the next level with good speed and burst. If the Broncos want to get past the Chiefs, they will need guys in the return game that can flip field position quickly.