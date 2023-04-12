5 draft moves to finally get the Broncos past the Chiefs in 2023
2. Denver Broncos must add at the RB position
After signing veteran Samaje Perine in NFL Free Agency, the Denver Broncos still have a need for additional help at the running back position. There are players on the roster, of course -- Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett, Tyreik McAllister, Tony Jones Jr. -- but none of those players inspires much confidence if the Broncos have to roll into the 2023 regular season with Perine as the RB1.
Javonte Williams' status is very much up in the air at this point. He's recovering from a serious injury early last season and to expect him to be ready for the start of the 2023 regular season would be presumptuous at best. The Broncos sort of need to approach the running back position as though Williams will not be available, maybe at all in the 2023 season. We hope that's not the case, but with his style of play and how important he is to the offense, it wouldn't be surprising to see him put on ice to start the year.
With that being the case, if the Broncos want to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, they are going to need to upgrade their depth at running back. Melvin Gordon is gone. Mike Boone is gone. Latavius Murray is gone. There are plenty of players in the 2023 NFL Draft class that could help, and a number the Broncos are hosting for visits like Syracuse's Sean Tucker, who had an unreal workout at his Pro Day with a 41.5 inch vertical and 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at 5-foot-9, 207 pounds.