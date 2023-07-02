5 Denver Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
Which Denver Broncos players need to bounce back and get their arrow pointing up at 2023 training camp? We look at 6 players whose stock is down.
5. Nik Bonitto, EDGE
I'm not going to sit here and use the "B" word with Nik Bonitto just yet. Bonitto was a second-round pick last year, and a late one at that. He seemed like a tremendous value where the Broncos got him (64th overall) but as time has gone on, the question of what Bonitto is actually going to be able to do to help this team is getting bigger and bigger.
What is Bonitto going to contribute to this team?
The Broncos have Randy Gregory and Frank Clark seemingly atop the depth chart off the edge. Third-year player Jonathon Cooper stole all the headlines at OTAs and could be poised for a breakout campaign in 2023. Although Baron Browning is injured, that still leaves Bonitto as the 4th edge on the roster right now with no clear role in sight.
Last year, even as the Broncos struggled with injuries off the edge, Bonitto's role didn't substantially increase. It was a learning year for him in the NFL.
It's really up to the Denver Broncos' coaching staff to maximize his talent and make sure he can be a weapon for this roster going forward. Bonitto has to do his part to grow, get stronger at the point of attack, and be available as an every-down edge, but I also think this coaching staff needs to really extract the best out of him.
The Broncos passed on players like Abraham Lucas and Martin Emerson to draft Bonitto, so they should make sure they do all they possibly can to maximize their investment in him.