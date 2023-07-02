5 Denver Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
Which Denver Broncos players need to bounce back and get their arrow pointing up at 2023 training camp? We look at 6 players whose stock is down.
Denver Broncos players, stock down heading into training camp
4. JL Skinner, S
The Denver Broncos seemingly got themselves a really great value in safety JL Skinner when they picked him in the 6th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Drafting the highest-graded player on your board is always advisable, but is the arrow pointing down on JL Skinner heading into training camp?
I would say so.
Availability is the best ability and Skinner -- after missing most of the offseason with a torn pectoral already -- was also out of minicamp and OTAs. Perhaps it was simply precautionary when it comes to the pectoral injury, but by the time he gets to training camp, Skinner is already going to be facing an uphill battle at one of the more loaded positions on the Broncos' roster.
The Broncos brought back Kareem Jackson. We're all expecting a breakout from Caden Sterns. They brought back PJ Locke. Delarrin Turner-Yell isn't just going to lay down and let Skinner take his roster spot, plus the Broncos took Turner-Yell a round earlier than Skinner last year (5th round).
I think it's fair to characterize Skinner as facing long odds to make the Denver Broncos roster at this point, but that doesn't mean he's going to miss out completely. In fact, I think a strong training camp and preseason can entrench his spot on the roster with what he brings to the table physically.
But we've got to see it on the field.