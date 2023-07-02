5 Denver Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
Which Denver Broncos players need to bounce back and get their arrow pointing up at 2023 training camp? We look at 6 players whose stock is down.
3. Christopher Allen, EDGE
Like I said before, the EDGE position for the Denver Broncos is a group that really carries that "risk-reward" label. Not that the team has been "banking" on a player like Christopher Allen, by any means, but this was a guy they really believed in a year ago as a highly valued undrafted free agent, and we don't know at this point what kind of value he's going to bring to the team.
At the time, Allen received one of the highest guarantees for an undrafted player in Denver Broncos history. The former Alabama pass rusher missed most of his 2021 season due to injury, but he had flashed his big-time potential off the edge long before that. He led the SEC in tackles for loss in 2020 and had a strip sack in the first game of 2021 before going down with a foot injury.
The Broncos placed Allen on IR last season, essentially giving him a redshirt year with the team. He now has another new defense to grow in, a new pass rush specialist (Jamar Cain) teaching him, and a new position coach (Michael Wilhoite).
Even with some question marks and perhaps even roster spots available this offseason off the edge, Christopher Allen has a long way to go before actually getting into that 53-man roster projection. He's really a wild card at this point in time and we didn't hear really anything about him coming out of OTAs, whether physically or on the field.