5 Denver Broncos whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
Which Denver Broncos players need to bounce back and get their arrow pointing up at 2023 training camp? We look at 6 players whose stock is down.
Denver Broncos players whose stock is down heading to camp
2. Kendall Hinton, WR
It feels like over the last handful of years, Kendall Hinton gets counted out during the training camp wide receiver battle, and each year he finds his way back into the mix. Hinton has become a really solid slot player in the NFL who can also contribute as a punt returner and there are rumors he's played quarterback at the college level.
Hinton's value to the Denver Broncos has been tremendous but it always raises a bit of a red flag when you don't hear anything about a guy throughout OTAs, especially at a position like wide receiver where you actually have the chance to stand out a little bit.
The Broncos are banking on a healthy trio of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick to really carry this unit in 2023. They also used a second-round pick on Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma, they signed Marquez Callaway (formerly of the Saints), and they still have KJ Hamler lingering on the roster.
The idea of Kendall Hinton making the team in some capacity in 2023 seems far-fetched at best, but you never know. The competition he's facing at receiver is going to be stiff, and there are other young players like Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil who got opportunities with the team last year and really maximized them. If Hinton is going to beat out any of the top guys at this position, he's going to need to have a dominant training camp.