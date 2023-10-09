5 Denver Broncos who were embarrassing in loss to Jets
- Head coach with egg on his face
- Defensive line can't stop the run
- Who was embarrassing in the brutal loss to the Jets?
2. Run defense
The Denver Broncos' run defense is non-existent. The defensive line is horrible. There are no linebackers fitting running lanes. We're seeing poor angles taken on attempted tackles. The Jets had 234 rushing yards in this game, averaging 7.3 per run. The Broncos had virtually no answer throughout the game for Breece Hall and everyone was holding their breath late in the game when he got the ball.
At some point, Sean Payton is going to have to blame the scheme and the players here. There is just nothing working. They have been gashed every single week on the ground this season against every team they have played, and it has cost them in key situations like late against the Jets when Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson broke free on wide-open play-action throws from Zach Wilson.
The Broncos have given up over 200 rushing yards in two of their last three games.
3. Marvin Mims
Look, this was a brutal game for the rookie out of Oklahoma. As exciting as he has been throughout the season, this was an inexcusably bad game from him.
He fumbled a punt return that he should have called a fair catch on with the defender bearing down. He couldn't haul in a (bad) pitch from Sameje Perine on an attempted reverse play that caused the Broncos to turn the ball over at midfield. He couldn't get into the end zone on a designed play in the red zone.
It was just a forgettable day for Mims. He'll be alright, but these are rookie growing pains that he's going to have to learn from very quickly.